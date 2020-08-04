Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime launched in India on 4 August 2020 at 12:00pm through an online event. This latest smartphone is Xiaomi’s latest entry in the budget segment of Rs 10,000. The company was in process of testing the phone from past several days. From what we know so far, Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime is the rebranded version of Redmi 9 global variant launched in Spain last June. The company also dropped a teaser few days ago on its social media platforms and YouTube channel. The phone will be available on Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi hone stores for sale. However, the company has already launched this smartphone in the International market. This smartphone comes in the global market with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variants and 4 GB RAM 64 GB storage variants. Also Read - Xiaomi Patents a Smartphone Design With in-built Wireless Earphones

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 prime is launched with 6.53-inch full-HD+ IPS display along with resolution of 1,080×2,340 pixels. The phone is powered by Octa Core Media Tek Helio G80 Processor and is paired with GPU MALI – G52. Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime is powered by massive battery of 5020 mah battery capacity with 18-Watt Fast Charging and 380v surge protection charger. The phone is protected by Gorilla Glass 3 and TUV certified. The phone comes in four color options including Matt Black, Space Blue, Sunrise Flare, and Mint Green. Xiaomi has given Preinstalled Screen protector and 3.5mm headphone jack, and Wireless FM radio. There’s a Watertight seal for buttons and ports.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera

Talking about the camera, the company has given AI Quad Camera Array which includes 13 Megapixels main camera in Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime with f/2.2 aperture. There’s also an 8 Megapixel ultra-wide camera + a 5 Megapixel Macro Shooter + 2 Megapixel Depth sensor. For clicking beautiful selfies, the phone comes with 8 Megapixel Front cameras with Waterdrop notch cutout.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Price in India

This latest smartphone in budget segment by Xiaomi is available in two variants – 4GB +64GB which is priced at Rs 9,999 and 4GB + 128GB priced at Rs 11,999. The sale of Xiaomi Redmi 9 prime will start from 6th August 2020 on Amazon. Soon it will also be available on Mi.com, Mi Home, and Mi Studio.