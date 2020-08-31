Redmi 9 Sale – Today is the first sale of Redmi 9 smartphone in India. Xiaomi launched Redmi 9 in India last week. This latest addition by Xiaomi can be purchased from Amazon and mi.com from 12PM today. This smartphone of the budget segment comes with two rear cameras and a waterdrop notch display. The initial price of this phone, which comes with 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage, is Rs 8,999. This is an upgraded model of the Redmi 8 smartphone, which comes at a price of less than Rs 10,000. Also Read - Redmi 9 Prime Flash Sale Starts in India Today at 12 pm – Check Price, Specifications, Camera Features

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Price

Xiaomi Redmi 9 comes in two variants – Its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model has been priced at Rs 8999. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the phone is priced at Rs 9999. The company has introduced Aura Edge Design and it comes in three color options – Sky Blue, Sporty Orange, and Carbon Black. Sales of the phone will begin on August 31 at Amazon India and Mi.com and Mi Home stores.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Specifications

This smartphone has a 6.53-inch HD + IPS display, which has an aspect ratio of 20: 9. The front has a display notch and a dual rear camera and fingerprint sensor at the rear. Redmi 9 also has a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 processor and works on the OS, MIUI 12 based on Android. coming with Dual Nano SIM support, this smartphone comes with a 5000mAh battery. The company claims that the battery gives up to 2 days of battery backup. The phone supports 10 W charging. Redmi 9 is available in Carbon Black, Sky Blue, and Sporty Orange color options and its thickness is 9mm. For connectivity, options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Micro USB port have been given in Redmi 9.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Camera Features

A dual rear camera setup has been given in the smartphone for photography. The rear camera has a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The camera has modes like AI Scene Detection, Portrait Mode, and Pro Mode. The phone has a 5-megapixel front camera for selfie.