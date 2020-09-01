Xiaomi Redmi 9A to Launch in India: Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi 9 Prime smartphone. Now the company is preparing to bring another cheap smartphone Redmi 9A in the country. Xiaomi is bringing the third smartphone under the Redmi 9 series in the Indian market. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 To Go on Sale Today in India: Check Price, Specifications, Camera

This new phone named Redmi 9A will be launched on September 2. Redmi India has given information about it by tweeting. Redmi 9A has been given the tagline ‘Smartphone of the country’ by the company. The Redmi 9A was launched in Malaysia in June. This phone comes with a waterdrop-style notch and a single rear camera. Redmi 9A is the successor to the Redmi 8A launched in the Indian market in September last year. Also Read - Redmi 9 Prime Flash Sale Starts in India Today at 12 pm – Check Price, Specifications, Camera Features

Xiaomi Redmi 9A Specifications

Xiaomi will launch Redmi 9A in a virtual event on September 2 at 12 PM. The microsite of this new phone has been created on Mi.com, where it has been told that the phone will be on September 4 from the first. A glimpse of the special features of the phone has been shown on the micro-site.

This smartphone works on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. Talking about other specifications, it has a 6.53-inch HD + IPS LCD display and it comes with Waterdrop Notch and 20: 9 aspect ratios. The price of 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant of Redmi 9A in Malaysia is 359 Malaysian currency, that is, about 6400 rupees. The phone has a 13-megapixel single camera at the back. The front has a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It has a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 10W fast charging. The storage of the phone can be increased from a micro-SD card to 128 GB.

Xiaomi Redmi 9A Price

The price of Redmi 9A will be revealed during the launch on 2 September. It is expected that its price can be kept around the Redmi 9A found in Malaysia. The price of 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant of Redmi 9A in Malaysia is 359 Malaysian currency, that is, about 6400 rupees.