Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 series has already received Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and now we have the leaked storage and RAM of this anticipated smartphone. The successor of Redmi Note 9 series, the Redmi Note 10 series is expected to feature IPS LCD display along with 5,050mAh battery capacity. The upcoming Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro smartphones are expected to be launched in February. In collaboration with MySmartPrice, popular leakster Ishan Agarwal tipped about the storage configurations of Redmi Note 10 series. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9A to Launch in India on September 2: Check Specifications, Price, Camera Features

Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro Expected Storage Variants

There can be two variants of the Redmi Note 10 smartphone, the 4GB RAM+64GB storage and the other 6GB RAM+64GB storage variant. Xiaomi can launch three variants of the Pro model, one 6GB RAM+64GB storage variant, the other 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant and the third 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant. Also Read - Redmi 9 Prime Flash Sale Starts in India Today at 12 pm – Check Price, Specifications, Camera Features

The smartphone series is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732Soc and is likely to run on MIUI 12. The FCC listing shows that the series could be launch with dual-band Wi-Fi and 4G LTE support. Although, there’s no official information revealed so far. But it was officially teased by Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing. Also Read - Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9, Its Next Smartphone in Redmi Note Series in India, Set For Launch on July 20

Redmi Note 10 Pro Expected Specifications

According to leaked reports and claims, the Redmi Note 10 Pro will get an IPS LCD display and will work on Snapdragon 732G SoC. Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and FM Radio will be supported in the handset. The device will come with MIUI 12 support. Additionally, the quad rear camera setup can be given in the smartphone, with 64-megapixel Samsung S5KGW2 lens, an ultra-void sensor, a macro and a depth sensor

Under the hood, a 5050mAh battery can be found in the smartphone. It will also support 4G, LTE and WCDMA networks along with GSM. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has been spotted on many certification sites. This smartphone can be launched with M2101K6G model number. However, there’s no official news about the launching of this smartphone.

Redmi Note 10 Series Expected Price

According to leaks, the Redmi Note 10 could launch with a starting price of Rs 16,999 and Redmi Note 10 Pro could be of Rs 18,999 in India.