Redmi Note 9 Pro Sale: Xiaomi is once again putting its Redmi Note 9 Pro on sale in India today. The smartphone will be available via Amazon.in and Mi.com. The sale of Redmi Note 9 Pro will begin at 12 PM. Airtel users will get the benefit of double data offer on the purchase of this phone today. For this, users will have to recharge their number with an unlimited pack of Rs 298 or Rs 398. The company has made this mobile phone available only through flash sales due to unwanted circumstances of the COVID-19 crisis. Also Read - Redmi 9 Prime Flash Sale Starts in India Today at 12 pm – Check Price, Specifications, Camera Features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Specifications

This phone has a Snapdragon 720G SoC processor with LPDDR4X RAM up to 6 GB and 128 GB UFS 2.1 storage. The phone works on MIUI 10 OS based on Android 10. The phone has a 6.67-inch full HD + IPS display with a 1080×2400 pixel resolution. The smartphone has an Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, E Compass, Accelerometer, and Gyroscope. The company has given Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection to protect the screen along with Anti-oil and an anti-fingerprint protective coating. The phone comes in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black options. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Leaked Online: Know Specifications, Color Option, Under Screen Camera Details

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Features

There are four rear cameras on the phone for photography. It has a 48-megapixel primary camera with a 1/2.25 inch CMOS image sensor, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, f/1.79, 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2, 5MP macro camera with 1.12μm, 2cm focus distance, and 2MP depth sensor. The Rear camera video features include Short video editing, ultra-wide-angle video recording, and macro video recording. The phone has a 16-megapixel front camera for selfie. Also Read - Xiaomi to launch Mi TV Stick in India on August 5: A tough competition to Amazon Fire TV Stick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Connectivity

To power the phone, it has a battery of 5,020mAh, which comes with 18 Watt fast charging. For connectivity, the phone has options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NavIC, GPS / A-GPS, and USB Type C port with 3.5mm headphone jack.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Price

The 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage variant of Redmi Note 9 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999. Whereas, its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage is priced at Rs 16,999 in India. The phone made its debut in India with a starting price of Rs 12,999. But after the new GST rates, the smartphone witnessed a price hike.