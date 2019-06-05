Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is all set to launch its new smartphones Redmi K20 and K20 Pro in India on July 15.

“Mi fans! Here’s a KNOCKOUT announcement! #RedmiK20 and #RedmiK20Pro are launching in India within 6 months.. oops, I meant 6 weeks,” Xiaomi’s India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain said in a tweet on Monday.

“It’s time India experiences the true #FlagshipKiller 2.0,” he added.

The announcement suggests that the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro will not be rebranded as Poco F2 and Poco F2 Pro respectively, as speculated by many.

Both the smartphones were launched in China last week where the Redmi K20 6GB RAM + 64GB storage version was released for 1,999 Yuan (about Rs 20,000) while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model was priced 2,099 Yuan (around Rs 21,000).

In terms of specifications, both the devices offer a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a pop-up selfie camera.

The standard version is powered by a Snapdragon 730 chipset, which is accompanied by up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The flagship Redmi K20 Pro version comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.