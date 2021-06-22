Xiaomi is all set to launch Mi 11 Lite and Mi Watch Revolve Active in India today i.e on June 22. Xiaomi launched this phone in the European market in March. Now, this much-awaited smartphone is launching in India today. There is a dedicated page on Flipkart of Mi 11 Lite, which is a toned-down version of Mi 11 launched in February. AMOLED display along with a 4,250mAh battery can be made available in this upcoming smartphone. In the global market, this smartphone was launched in 5G variants. Whereas in India only 4G variants will be available of Mi 11 Lite. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 With 48 MP Camera, 5000 mAh Battery Goes on Sale. Price, Specifications Here

Mi 11 Lite, Mi Watch Revolve Active How to Watch Livestream

The live event of Mi 11 Lite and Mi Watch Revolve Active will start from 12.00 pm today in India. This live event can be seen on all the social media channels of the company. The Livestream will be held through the company's social media channels and YouTube.

Mi 11 Lite, Mi Watch Revolve Active Price in India (Expected)

Mi 11 Lite has been launched in Europe for EUR 299 i.e., around Rs 26,600 for 6GB + 64GB storage variant. While this smartphone will also be available in 6GB + 128GB storage model. It is expected that it can be launched in India at a price of Rs 25,000.

Mi 11 Lite specifications

Talking about the specifications of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, the company is expected to launch this smartphone with a 6.55-inch display along with the resolution of 1080×2400 pixels with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor.

A triple rear camera setup will be available on the phone. It will have the first 64MP primary sensor, the second 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and the third 5MP telephoto-macro lens. There will be a 16MP camera for selfies in the Mi 11 Lite smartphone. To give power to the phone, a 4250 mAh battery is expected which will support 33W rapid charging. Also, Mi 11 Lite can have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Apart from this, features like Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port can be found for connectivity in the smartphone.

Mi Watch Revolve specifications

According to the listing on the company’s website, there will be a SpO2 sensor along with Amazon Alexa will be supported in this watch. Apart from this, it will also get call and app notifications. In-built GPS and body ng monitor will also be available in Mi Watch Revolve Active.

The Mi Watch Revolve Active will come with multiple sports modes and multiple watch faces. Stress management and sleep monitoring will also be available in the watch. There will be a variety of options for the strap. Its features will be largely similar to the previous model i.e. circular AMOLED display can be expected with it too. This smartwatch will also be water-resistant. With this, battery support of up to two weeks can be found.