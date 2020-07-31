China’s tech giant Xiaomi is planning to launch its Mi TV Stick in India on August 5, 2020. The company revealed its new product through a teaser posted on its social media. Xiaomi unveiled its Mi TV Stick in Europe earlier this month in the Global Ecosystem Product Program. This TV stick has the support of Google Assistant and Chromecast. Apart from this, users can connect this TV stick to their TV via HDMI port and watch web series of premium apps such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. Xiaomi has priced the Mi TV Stick’s 1080p variant at 39.99 euros (about Rs 3,400). Also Read - 47 More Chinese Apps Banned in India; PubG, Ali Express Could be Next

According to the company, by connecting the Mi TV Stick to the TV, users will be able to enjoy OTT content like Amazon Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar, and Netflix directly on their normal TV. Full HD streaming will be accessible with Mi Tv Stick. Xiaomi introduced Mi Box 4K in India earlier this year. Mi TV Stick will have a direct competition with Amazon Fire TV Stick in India.

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick Specifications and Features

The announcement of Mi TV Stick is done through the company’s official Twitter account under the hashtag #PlugItMakeItSmart. The launching of this smart stick will take place at 12:00 pm IST on 5th August 2020 on Xiaomi’s official website. The design of Xiaomi’s latest Mi TV Stick is like the Amazon Fire TV Stick. This TV stick has Bluetooth connectivity with one GB RAM + eight GB storage. At the same time, this streaming device works on the Android TV operating system.

Remote support has been provided with the Mi TV Stick which can be run with voice control support through Google Assistant. Apart from this, Chromecast has been supported in the device. This device comes with a second full HD (1920/1080) resolution at 60 frames and will be based on Android TV 9 Pie. Xiaomi’s Mi TV Stick will have Android TV available, which can be downloaded from the Google Play store.

Other than popular streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, users will be able to download games and social media services. Unlike Mi Box 4K which was launched in India this year, the Mi Stick has a small form factor and can be directly connected to the TV with the help of HDMI port. There’s a separate button for Netflix and Amazon Prime on the remote itself. The remote is identical to the remote of Mi Box 4K. Non-smart HDMI TV will be able to connect smart functions with the help of a device.