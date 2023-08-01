Xiaomi TV X Series Launched In India Where to Buy Price Specification All You Need To Know

Home

It's official now, Chinese technology giant has officially rolled out X series . A Smart TV segment launched by Xiaomi. Here's all you need to know about the newly launched Smart Android LED TV.

Xiaomi New Smart TV X Series Launched on Amazon.In

New Delhi: The Chinese technology giant, Xiaomi has officially launched the Xiaomi TV X series on Amazon. The TV series comes in three different variants, with Dolby Atmos support and equipped with the Google TV operating system. The base variant of the Xiaomi TV X Series of 43 inches starts at Rs 28,999. Here’s all you need to know about the official launch of the Xiaomi TV X series.

Specifications of Xiaomi TV X Series

Xiaomi TV X series comes in three different variants, with 4K Dolby vision. The base variant is 43 inches, the mid variant is 5o inches and the top variant is 55 inches, The Chinese tech-giant is all set to meet every requirement of the buyers.

The X series has some of the latest features like HDR 10, and Ultra HD 4K Vivid display capable of producing stunning visuals which can offer realistic colors and contrast. The Smart TV offers premium metal bezel-less design. The company claims to have a 96.9 per cent border-less design on 3 sides. which gives you a seamless watching experience for users. Xiaomi’s new ‘Vivid Picture Engine’ features colour enhancing ability for bright contrast viewing experience with Dolby Vision.

Experience the true clarity of sound with 30W cinema-grade speakers. With DTS Virtual X enjoy a clear and immersive theatre-quality sound experience at home, powered by Dolby. That ensures your viewing experience remains perfect.

PatchWall+ Integration provides users with a wide genre of entertainment. Xiaomi TV X Series ensures access to 30 plus OTT platforms and 300 plus live channels and its unique feature include universal search, kids mode, and live sports mode.

Price Of Xiaomi TV X Series

