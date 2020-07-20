New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Monday launched Redmi Note 9 with a quad rear camera setup at a starting price of Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant. Also Read - Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9, Its Next Smartphone in Redmi Note Series in India, Set For Launch on July 20

The phone also has a 4GB RAM+128GB storage option that is priced at Rs 13,499 while the 6GB RAM+128GB variant comes for Rs 14,999.

The Redmi Note 9 in three colours – Pebble Grey, Arctic White and Aqua Green, will be available from July 24, informed the company.

“Mi Fans and consumers will definitely appreciate the hardware and software that comes with the Redmi Note 9 and we hope to continue bringing the best to them from the house of Redmi,” said Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India.

The smartphone features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) Dot Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB RAM.

The phone houses a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, 2MP sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

For selfies, there is a 13MP camera sensor at the front.

The device packs a 5,020mAh battery with a 22.5W fast charger in the box. It runs Android 10 with the MIUI 11 skin on top.