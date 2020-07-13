New Delhi: Amid anti-China sentiment in India, Xiaomi is all set to launch the next smartphone in its Redmi Note series in the country. The company will launch the Redmi Note 9 in India on July 20 and, once launched, it will be a new addition to the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India. Also Read - Traders' Body Slams Xiaomi Vice President Manu Jain For Calling Boycott China 'Mob Mentality'

On its official Twitter account, Redmi India tweeted today: “The moment we’ve all been waiting for! The #UndisputedChampion, our next #MadeInIndia smartphone arrives on 20th July at 12 noon! Packed with best in class specs and highest quality that’s sure to make heads turn. Retweet and get notified”. Also Read - Fearing Anti-China Backlash, Xiaomi Covers Retail Store Branding With Made in India Logo

While the image attached to the tweet doesn’t explicitly hint at the arrival of Redmi Note 9, the number ‘9’ in the middle and the word ‘Redmi’ on both left and right hand side make it clear that it is indeed Note 9 which will be launched at 12 PM on July 20.

Speaking of its features, the smartphone comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor. It has up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Further, it will feature a quad rear camera module (48MP, 8MP, 2MP, 2MP) and a 13MP front camera. It will be powered by a 5,020 mAH battery with MIUI 11 based on Android 10. Additionally, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner at the back.

While no exact detail is available on the price front, the Redmi Note 9 is likely to fall under Rs. 15,000 for its base model.