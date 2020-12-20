This year India banned hundreds of Chinese mobile apps due to the ongoing going border standoff with China. In November, the government banned 43 more Chinese mobile applications, taking the total number of apps banned in the country to over 250. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: List of Countries Where The Mobile Game Was Banned in 2020

Earlier in June, the government blocked access to 59 mobile apps and in September, another 118 apps were banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. India also banned 47 Chinese apps which were clones of 59 Chinese apps banned in June.

While many apps are trying to work out a way to re-enter India –case in point, the popular mobile game PUBG –it will be too early to predict when and how these apps will make their comeback.

Here are top 10 most popular mobile apps that exited in India in 2020:

TIKTOK

TikTok is a Chinese short-video making platform which had over 120 million monthly active users in India. TikTok users can record and edit 15-second multi-clip videos with audio, effects and new creative tools. The is owned by Chinese technology company ByteDance. In September, ByteDance was in early talks with Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd to acquire TikTok in India and financially back its business.

PUBG

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile app, The immensely popular game was among the 118 Chinese apps banned by the the Indian government in September over national security concerns. PUBG Corporation in November said it is making a comeback to the India market with the creation of an Indian subsidiary and a new game.

To get the ban lifted, PUBG Corp made the decision to no longer authorise the PUBG Mobile franchise to China-based Tencent Games in India. The company, however, did not disclose the launch date of PUBG Mobile India.

Before the launch, PUBG had over 50 million active users in India. PUBG Mobile is played the most in the India and overall India ranks No. 2 after China in countries which play the most PUBG.

ALIEXPRESS

AliExpress is a popular e-commerce platform in India which exited India in one of the first ban announcements. The app managed to evade the earlier crackdown against Chinese apps in India but was discontinued recently. AliExpress, which is owned by Chinese tech giant Alibaba, has also made several investments in India.

SHEIN

Shein, the online shopping platform famous for its trendy and cheap clothes, also had a big userbase in India. The app offered great deals on women’s clothes, cosmetics and accessories.

CLUB FACTORY

Club Factory is another popular e-commerce app which was widely used in India. Similar to Shein, Club Factory offered branded items at low prices. It also had tie ups with many Indian companies to sell their products through its platform. After the ban, the brands shifted to other online shopping platforms.

CAMSCANNER

CamScanner is a mobile app that allows iOS and Android devices or smartphones to be used as image scanners. Users can scan documents and share the photo as either a JPEG or PDF using CamScanner.

WECHAT

Chinese tech giant Tencent’s WeChat messaging app is equivalent to Facebook owned most popular instant messaging app WhatsApp. Though WeChat’s popularity in India could never reach the same level as that of WhatsApp, the messaging app was nevertheless used by many urban smartphone users.

UC BROWSER

UC Browser is part of the Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group. It is is a web browser developed by mobile internet company UCWeb, a subsidiary of the Alibaba Group. Some other very popular apps by Alibaba that users will miss include AliSuppliers Mobile App, Alibaba Workbench, AliExpress and Alipay Cashier.

SHAREIT

ShareIt was once the go-to file transfer mobile app for Indians before the app ban came into effect. It made file sharing simple between different operating systems such as Android and iOS. It also offered a faster speech compared to the conventional Bluetooth transfer. However, there are many other homegrown alternatives to ShareIt that are equally good, so the app might not make a comeback in India.

HELO

A good attempt to take on Facebook by the maker of the once-popular social media platform, Helo got banned in India before it could reach a level of popularity. However, it still gained a good amount of action before the ban.