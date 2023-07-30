Home

Technology

You Can Now Create Your Ideal Partner With This AI Tool

You Can Now Create Your Ideal Partner With This AI Tool

The company, which is based in Silicon Valley, had shared a tutorial on GitHub on how to create 'AI companions' with backstories and experiences.

The AI tool allows you to "determine the personality and backstory of your companion". (Representational Image: Unsplash)

The search for your ideal partner can be hard at times as you need to match the vibe and the compatibility factor. There are several social media apps where you can meet new people and find that perfect partner you have always dreamt of. But, what if we tell you that you can create your own potential partner? – Courtesy of Artificial Intelligence. We have all used AI in our daily lives which helps us in day-to-day routines. Most of us have embraced AI-powered devices and tools as they are too convenient and help us get our tasks done. Its technology is built on the maximum amount of data fed to develop the AI-generated tool or device. Keeping this in mind, a project by the VC firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) can help you create the ideal partner that you dreamt of.

Trending Now

The company, which is based in Silicon Valley, had shared a tutorial on GitHub on how to create ‘AI companions’ with possible backstories and experiences. “You can guide your companion towards your ideal use case with the backstory you write and the model you choose,” the company said.

It allows you to “determine the personality and backstory of your companion and uses a vector database with similarity search to retrieve and prompt so the conversations have more depth”, according to the GitHub page.

A new character called Evelyn was created for the project who has a remarkable backstory. Evelyn is an “adventurous woman” who “embarked on a captivating journey that led her through the vibrant worlds of the circus, aquarium, and even a space station”, as per a report by Decrypt.

Users can also choose from pre-made personalities like the posh writer Sebastian or sassy Alex. However, if users do not like any of the pre-existing personalities then they can also create their own AI companion.

Earlier, 36-year-old Rosanna Ramos from the Bronx in the US created her virtual boyfriend, Eren Kartal, using AI chatbot software Replika and later got married to him. The sky-blue-eyed Eren Kartal is about 6’3 inches and has shoulder-length hair. He is perfectly groomed, wears designer clothes, and gets manicures. His favourite colour is orange and he loves to bake. Rosanna created Eren Kartal in 2022 and got married to him this year. “I have never been more in love with anyone in my entire life,” Rosanna Ramos, who is a mother of two children, said.

Rosanna said her perfect husband Eren Kartal does not carry any baggage. “Eren doesn’t have the hang-ups that other people would have. People come with baggage, attitude, ego. But a robot has no bad updates. I don’t have to deal with his family, kids, or his friends. I am in control, and I can do what I want,” Ramos said.

Replika, as described by the company, is a chatbot program that doesn’t just talk to people but it also learns their texting styles to mimic them. Replika combines a sophisticated neural network machine learning model and scripted dialogue content.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Artificial Intelligence News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES