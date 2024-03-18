Home

You Can Now Hum To Search Your Songs With New YouTube Feature: Know Steps Here

While other music recognition apps like SoundHound and MusixMatch also offer similar features, YouTube's vast library of official and user curated content would make the platform a popular destination for identifying songs.

New Delhi: Gone are the days when forgetting the lyrics of the song in our minds would cost us hours of time searching and finding it. Google-owned video streaming platform, YouTube, has now released a new feature which allows its users to match and find the song instantly. The streaming giant, takes the input of users “humming” or singing as a snippet of 3 seconds, and then proceeds to run a matching reference with its library for the song’s “fingerprint” or signature melody.

Here is everything you need to know about the new YouTube feature and how you can use it.

YouTube Music Humming Feature

The YouTube humming feature is a new search capability being tested on the Android version of the YouTube app. This feature allows users to identify songs by humming, singing, or recording a snippet of the tune for three or more seconds. Once the user hums or records the song, YouTube’s machine learning models match the audio input to the song’s “fingerprint” or signature melody. Subsequently, users are directed to relevant YouTube videos related to the identified song, which can include official music videos, user-generated content, or Shorts. This feature is part of an experiment by Google and is currently available to a small percentage of users globally who watch YouTube on Android devices.

Steps To Use The YouTube Humming Feature

To understand how the YouTube hum feature works, it’s essential to note that YouTube is testing a new search feature that allows users to identify songs by humming, singing, or recording a snippet of the tune. This feature is currently available on the Android version of the app and is only accessible to a small portion of users.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to using the new humming feature to find songs:

Open the YouTube app on your mobile device. Tap on the Search icon located in the top right corner of the screen. Next to the search bar, tap on the microphone icon to activate the hum-to-search feature. Allow YouTube to access your microphone for this function. Hum, sing, or whistle the tune of the song you’re trying to identify. YouTube will use this audio input to search for the song and present a list of results. If the result is correct, tap on it to access the song. If not, you can try humming the tune again.

