You Can Now Use Microsoft Copilot Assistant On Your Phone; Check Steps Here

Microsoft Copilot, powered by ChatGPT, provides web results, answers questions, and includes an image generation tool using DALL-E's latest work.

Microsoft Copilot beta is out, for users to switch over to as their personal assistant. (Image: Abhijay Singh Rawat/india.com)

New Delhi: Microsoft introduced its generative AI Copilot on November 1, 2023, and subsequently on Android in December 2023. With its recent update, Microsoft Copilot now allows users to use the AI as their default digital assistant on their Android devices. The Assistant update is still in its beta phase, meaning that more features are likely to be released soon, with all Copilot app features still available to access.

Check out more details on the Copilot Assistant by Microsoft.

Microsoft Copilot Assistant Launched On Android The recent update to Microsoft Copilot’s beta build allows the AI assistant to be prominently featured on Android phones, offering an alternative to Google Assistant or Bixby as the preferred digital assistant. Microsoft Copilot, powered by ChatGPT, provides web results, answers questions, and includes an image generation tool using DALL-E’s latest work. This update introduces Copilot as an available digital assistant on Android phones, enabling users to access it by holding the power button or swiping up from the bottom corner of the phone. This places Copilot in parallel with Google Assistant and Bixby for users’ convenience. Microsoft Copilot is part of Microsoft’s broader AI initiatives, aiming to enhance productivity and creativity, integrating Office, . It is available in select global markets, including North America and parts of Asia and South America, with plans to expand to more regions over time. The AI assistant can provide answers, inspiration, and solutions for tasks, and help users take actions within Windows 11, offering features like changing settings and organising windows with Snap Assist.

Steps to set Microsoft Copilot as Assistant

Here is a step-by-step guide to setting up Microsoft Copilot as your digital Assistant:

Make sure your Android smartphone is running Microsoft Copilot beta version 27.9.420225014 or above. Via the app’s Play Store website, you can sign up to become a beta tester if you are not already one. Go to Settings on your Android device, then select the Applications setting. To continue, touch the Default Apps option on the following page. Select the “Digital Assistant App” option by tapping on it. Select Copilot from the menu, then click the confirmation pop-up to make your selection.

Your Android device’s default digital assistant app will now be Microsoft Copilot. It may now be activated by swiping diagonally from the bottom of the home screen or by long pressing the power button.

As of now, Microsoft Copliot’s default assistant features are restricted. Unlike Google Assistant and Bixby, it cannot be enabled through voice instructions. Whenever a user accesses the Copilot app by other means, it will launch in place of the little overlay we see with other assistants.

This is probably because the default Copilot assistance choice is still under experimental testing. More features will probably be added by Microsoft in upcoming updates and before the stable version is released.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Artificial Intelligence News on India.com.