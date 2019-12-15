New Delhi: From December 16, the new number porting rules of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) will come to effect under which one can port out mobile numbers within a service area in three working days and from one circle to another in five working days.

Here are the new rules:

1. For post-paid connections, outstanding bills of the current telecom operator have to be cleared.

2. The regulator will generate a Unique Porting Code after deciding whether the subscriber is eligible for the porting out. The subscriber will have to use an active connection of any mobile operator for at least 90 days. So, if you have taken a new connection last month, you will not be able to switch to another operator,

3. The mobile number, which is to be ported, should not be sub-judice.

4. If there’s a court order particularly prohibiting porting out of your number, you won’t be considered eligible.

5. There should not be any violation of the clause provided in the subscriber agreement.

The UPC will be valid for four days for all places except Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Northeast. In these areas, the code will be valid for a month.