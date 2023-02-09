Home

‘You May Want to Fix Follow-Limit’: Elon Musk Faces Barrage of Criticism as Twitter Goes Down | Check Viral Tweets

Twitter down: The 'technical glitch' gave netizens the much-needed chance to mock Musk. The microblogging site has been flooded with memes, funny comments and suggestions as Musk asked its staff to pause all work on a new feature.

Twitter faces major global outage (Representational Picture)

New Delhi: Twitter boss and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been facing a barrage of criticism as the microblogging site suffered a major outage on Thursday morning. Multiple users complained that they received an error message saying,” You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets”, as they tried to share a tweet and send direct messages (DMs). The ‘technical glitch’ gave netizens the much-needed chance to mock Musk. The microblogging site has been flooded with memes, funny comments and suggestions as Musk asked its staff to pause all work on a new feature. “Please pause for now on new feature development in favor of maximizing system stability and robustness, especially with the Super Bowl coming up,” Musk reportedly emailed Twitter staff.

Several Tech CEOs including Rohit Chadda—former CEO of Zee Digital & currently COO of Times Network also offered a word of advice to Musk. “While fixing the issue of ‘daily tweet limit’, you may want to fix ‘follow limit reached’ as well. Elon Musk, surprised that core features are breaking in a product of scale, one would assume you use automation testing. This shouldn’t happen”, he tweeted, with hashtag Twitter down. According to Twitter’s website, the company has limited the number of tweets. As per the new rule, people can share up to 2,400 tweets per day and the daily limit for direct messages is 500.

Check out his tweet below:-

Twitter Down: How Netizens Mocked Elon Musk

Elon Musk figuring out which wire to plug in because he fired the guy who knew.

#TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/71nsXI9CrH — pradumna soni (@pradumnasoni) February 9, 2023

Someone at Twitter right now trying to fix the bug for why everyone is overlimit on their daily tweets.#TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/3xRwwpXouA — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) February 8, 2023

According to the outage monitor website DownDetector, over 59 per cent of people had reported problems while using the application, 32 per cent while using the website, and 9 per cent with server connection. After receiving multiple reports of the outage, the company posted from its @TwitterSupport account on Thursday and said: “Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We’re aware and working to get this fixed.”

Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We’re aware and working to get this fixed. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 8, 2023



In December last year, Twitter went down for several users globally including in India, and CEO Elon Musk had said the outage was due to back-end changes to make the platform faster. For some users, timelines did not refresh and many accounts were shown as non-existent. Also, the platform showed error messages to several users, “Something went wrong, but don’t fret — it’s not your fault. Let’s try again”.

