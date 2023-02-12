Home

Technology

You Will Soon Be Able To Share 100 Media Items Within WhatsApp Chats

You Will Soon Be Able To Share 100 Media Items Within WhatsApp Chats

You will soon be able to share 100 media items within WhatsApp chats on iOS beta as the messaging platform is working on the feature that will allow it to do so.

(Representational Image)

New Delhi: You will soon be able to share 100 media items within WhatsApp chats on iOS beta as the messaging platform is working on the feature that will allow it to do so.

With the new feature, beta users can now select up to 100 media in the media picker within the application, which was earlier limited to only 30, reports WABetaInfo as per news agency IANS.

You may like to read

This feature is useful as users will finally be able to share entire albums, making it easier to share memories and moments.

The ability to share up to 100 media within the chats is available for some beta testers after installing the latest update of WhatsApp beta for iOS from TestFlight app and is expected to roll out to more people over the coming days, the report said.

Last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out this feature on Android beta. Meanwhile, WhatsApp was reportedly rolling out longer group subjects and descriptions on iOS beta, making it easier for users to better describe groups.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.