New Delhi: If you have missed hearing important discussion points during Google Meet calls, don’t worry as you will soon get all the text what was being talked in the meeting. Tech giant Google has announced that Meet calls can now be transcribed into text, and users can further save them in a Google Doc format.Also Read - Google Meet Will Now Automatically Zoom In On Your Face For Better Visibility

The new feature is expected to roll out starting October 24. It will be available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and the Teaching and Learning Upgrade customers.

How to access transcribed text of Google Meet calls