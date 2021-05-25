New Delhi: Aarogya Setu, the government-run contact tracing app for coronavirus, will now help you know if the people around you are vaccinated or not. Aarogya Setu makers announced that they have introduced a new feature where a blue tick will appear against the names of those who have taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, those who have taken both doses will get two blue ticks against their names and a “Blue Shield”. Also Read - Over 80 Lakh People Register on CoWin, Aarogya Setu App For 3rd Phase of Vaccination Starting May 1

“Now your Vaccination Status can be updated on Aarogya Setu. Get yourself vaccinated – Get the Double Blue Ticks and Get the Blue Shield,” Aarogya Setu said in a tweet. Also Read - CoWIN Crashes as Registration For All Above 18 Goes Live, Errors in Aarogya Setu App | Twitter Reacts

Apart from the CoWIN portal, the Aarogya Setu app has also been enabled for vaccine registration and bookings slots.

Aarogya Setu, launched by the Government of India in April last year, was pushed as mandatory for travelling during the pandemic-infused lockdown and has already been under scrutiny over privacy concerns for allegedly leaking user information.

The app was downloaded by millions of Indians as it was a must for entering restaurants, metro stations, cinema halls, airports and so on and is now being maintained by the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

For registering on the Aarogya Setu app, users need to open the app and click on the Co-WIN tab present on the home screen. Then, they need to select “Vaccination Registration” and then enter their phone number to verify themselves via an OTP. On the Registration page, users need to enter all their details like which photo ID proof they’ll be using, name, gender, and year of birth (same as Co-WIN platform), then click “Register.” After registering, users can go ahead and look for a vaccination centre near them by entering the area Pin code and clicking search. Then, they can select a date and time to book an appointment.

How to get COVID-19 vaccination certificate on Aarogya Setu:

Open the Aarogya Setu app on your phone Sign in using your mobile number Click on the CoWIN tab Click on the Vaccination Certificate option Enter your 13-digit beneficiary reference ID and you’re done.

However, the government has warned citizens from sharing their covid-19 certificates online as it contains personal details that can be used by cyber fraudsters. “Covid-19 vaccination certificate contains your name and other personal details. Avoid sharing your vaccination certificate on social media platforms as it may be misused by cyber fraudsters to defraud you,” read a tweet on the government’s Cyber Dost handle.