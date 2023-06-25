Home

YouTube May Soon Automatically Dub Videos Using AI

YouTube revealed this week at VidCon that it is incorporating a new AI-powered tool that will automatically dub films in different languages, assisting producers and viewers in overcoming the language barrier. (Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: YouTube is launching an AI-powered tool that allows artists to automatically dub videos into different languages. For the project, the streaming site has collaborated with an Aloud dubbing service. Aloud is presently available in English, Spanish, and Portuguese, with plans to add more languages in the future.

YouTube’s New AI-Powered Tool

YouTube revealed this week at VidCon that it is incorporating a new AI-powered tool that will automatically dub films in different languages, assisting producers and viewers in overcoming the language barrier. The feature has been in the works for years as part of Google’s Area 120 experimental project incubator, and it was revealed last year as part of the company’s increased push into AI-driven features for all of its goods and services, according to a report in XDA Developers.

How The AI-powered Dubbing Tool Works

Google expects the tool to make dubbing more accessible to creators who find it too difficult or expensive to dub their videos into multiple languages. For those who are curious about how it all works, the official Aloud website states that the programme first transcribes the video before allowing the creator to evaluate and amend the transcription. It is then translated and dubbed in the target language before being uploaded by the developer, the report said.

Statement From YouTube On The AI-powered Dubbing Tool

According to Amjad Hanif of YouTube, the technology is presently being tested with hundreds of creators all around the world. He also went on to note that it currently supports only a few languages, but that more will be added in the future, as per his statement given to The Verge.

The company previously stated in a statement that it is explaining the present challenges that it is encountering. “Subtitles can help bridge the language gap, but they’re not always ideal on mobile devices due to the small form factor, the necessity of constant attention to the screen, and accessibility challenges for those with visual or reading impairments. Dubbing, the process of adding a translated voice track, overcomes those limitations but is time-consuming and cost-prohibitive for most creators”, it said in in its statement quoted by Niowin.

What Is Google’s Aloud?

Aloud is a of AI based tool that would help authors reach a larger audience. According to Hanif, the company is aiming not only to make the translated audio tracks sound like the creator’s voice but also to inject more expression into the dubbed content, as reported by XDA developers.

