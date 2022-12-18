YouTube Bans Pornhub’s Official Channel Over Rule Breaches

San Francisco: Video-sharing platform YouTube has banned adult website Pornhub’s offical channel after eight years of its launch due to multiple community guidelines violations. As per a reports, Pornhub’s official account violated YouTube’s external link policy, which forbids users from linking to content that is not allowed on the platform such as pornography.

The Pornhub Official channel had nearly 900,000 subscribers and it was first launched in December 2014. The channel’s URL now displays a 404 (“not found”) error on the web.

According to YouTube, Pornhub violated the platform’s policy against linking to external websites that host content that isn’t allowed on YouTube itself. Issuing a statement on the matter, YouTube said, “Upon review, we terminated the channel Pornhub Official following multiple violations of our Community Guidelines. We enforce our policies equally for everyone, and channels that repeatedly violate or are dedicated to violative content are terminated.”

The adult website “vehemently denies” charges that it posted or linked to pornographic content. “Pornhub maintains the absolute best trust and safety measures on the internet and takes special care to ensure it does not violate any of YouTube’s Community Guidelines,” a Pornhub spokesperson said.

“Unfortunately, this is just the latest example of discrimination against those in the adult industry, a trend seen across social media and all other facets of life, especially as groups disingenuously conflate consensual adult content with exploitation,” the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, in September, Meta-owned Instagram had also permanently disabled the account of Pornhub for repeatedly violating its policies.

Pornhub defended its position, stating that those in the adult industry “have for years been undermined by Instagram’s opaque, discriminatory and hypocritical enforcement of its own Terms and Policies.”