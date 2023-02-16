Home

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki Steps Down After 9 Years, Indian-American Neal Mohan To Take Over

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has been leading the world’s largest video site for the last nine years.

New Delhi: YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki is stepping down from her role. According to the reports, she’ll be replaced by Indian-origin Neal Mohan. Wojcicki has been leading the world’s largest video site for the last nine years.

In a letter sent to YouTube’s employees, Wojcicki said she was leaving in order to “start a new chapter focused on my family, health and personal projects I’m passionate about.”

Wojcicki, 54, said she in her blog post that she will focus on “family, health, and personal projects I’m passionate about.” Wojcicki, who was previously a senior vice president for ad products at Google, became CEO of YouTube in 2014.

YouTube’s chief product officer, Neal Mohan, will be the new head of YouTube, she said.

