How To Make Money On YouTube: Subscriber Count to CPM, All You Need to Know

To be eligible for the platform's monetization capabilities, a creator must be a participant in the YouTube Partner Programme.

New Delhi: Most of us watch videos of famous creators on YouTube and daydream about the amount of wealth they generate through their digital content. Also, many users must have uploaded a video or two on their own YouTube channel and thought of earning some bucks on them. But how do famous content creators on YouTube earn money by creating content, and most importantly, how many subscribers does one need to start earning money? If you are one of the few who are looking for answers to the above questions, this article is for you.

How To Be Eligible For Monetisation

To be eligible for the platform’s monetization capabilities, a creator must be a participant in the YouTube Partner Programme. 500 subscribers, three public uploads within the previous 90 days, 3,000 watch hours within the previous year, or 3 million views of YouTube shorts within the previous 90 days are the minimum requirements for producers to begin making money directly from YouTube.

Upon acceptance, qualified producers can start making money from services like channel memberships, Super Chat, Super Stickers, Super Thanks, and the chance to advertise their goods on YouTube Shopping, as per Business Insider India.

How Many Subscribers Needed For Monetisation

To start making money from YouTube using AdSense, creators need 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 view hours in the last year. This is how, they are eligible to receive a portion of the revenue from ads, the report said.

How YouTube Pays

Advertisers pay a particular amount to YouTube (CPM) for every 1,000 views of an advertisement. “For every 1,000 ad views, advertisers pay a certain rate to YouTube (CPM). For long-form videos, YouTube then takes 45% and the creator gets the rest”, said the report.

What’s CPM?

The cost per 1,000 impressions, or CPM, is the amount an advertiser must pay on YouTube for every 1,000 impressions their ads obtain on your video. CPM fluctuates according to how much an advertiser spends to have their ad displayed. Ad price on YouTube is determined by a number of criteria, including bidding price, ad kind, and consistency, as per hubspot.com.

