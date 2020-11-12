YouTube users around the world on Thursday morning reported that the video-sharing platform was down for around an hour or two. Also Read - With Over 7 Billion Views, 'Baby Shark' Overtakes 'Despacito' to Become Most-Watched YouTube Video

A lot of users said they were having trouble in watching YouTube videos as all of them were blocked with an error message.

YouTube TV, in the United States, was also reported to be down.

YouTube confirmed on Twitter around 5.53 am that the site was experiencing outage, saying that it was trying to fix the issue.

“If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates,” Team YouTube said in a tweet.

As #YouTubeDOWN trended on Twitter, netizens blamed the year 2020, which is not over for a few more weeks, for the outage.

After around 7.15 am IST, YouTube videos could be played normally and users tweeted that it was working fine.

Google Play Store was also affected by the outage. Android apps could be downloaded but the installation process could not be completed.

Google TV was also offline for a while. Users could not watch rented or purchased content.