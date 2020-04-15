New Delhi: In order to bring more convenience to its users, YouTube on Wednesday launched Unified Payment Interface (UPI) as a new form of payment for both YouTube and YouTube Music. Also Read - Lilly Singh's Bold Picture With Bolder Admission is a Necessary Check to Draw Saturday Inspiration

Previously, users only had the option of making payments through credit and debit cards, but now YouTube users will now be able to make easy payments through UPI, which is one of the most preferred forms of digital payments in India.

According to YouTube, this is to help make transactions easier with banks and the customers alike.

All UPI users can now use the UPI payment option on YouTube to purchase monthly or quarterly prepaid subscriptions for YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium, buy and rent their favourite movies, as well as pay for features like SuperChat and Channel Memberships to engage with and support their favourite YouTube creators, as per the company statement.

About UPI

India’s own domestic payments platform, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), was launched three years back, and developed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) backed NPCI, an umbrella organisation for all retail payments in the country.

UPI being an instant, real-time payments system has pretty much become one of the most preferred payment modes today owing to its simple, safe, and hassle-free system.

The payments system allows users to transfer money across 24×7 across multiple bank accounts, without putting out details of the beneficiary’s bank account. At present, 141 banks are live on UPI, compared with 21 banks when the payments system was launched three years ago.