New Delhi: YouTube has started marking the “most replayed parts of a video” in a graph above the progress bar, enabling users to skip to the most significant or repeated part of a clip without the hassle of skipping after every five or ten seconds, according to a media report. The higher the peak on the graph, the more times that section of the video was replayed by other users, reported Phone Arena. As per the report, when the viewer will rewind the video to the most watchable part, they’ll see a new message below the thumbnail that says “most repeated.”Also Read - YouTube Music For Wear OS To Now Let Users Stream, Download Content Over Wi-Fi, Even Without Phones Nearby

YouTube has reportedly begun rolling out the new feature for some web and mobile users, but it’s still not widely available. Previously, only YouTube Premium subscribers were given access to this new feature, but now the OTT platform has decided to make it available to all users. Also Read - Fake Twitter Accounts With Pro-war Hashtags Floated to Promote Russian President Vladimir Putin: Report

How will YouTube’s new graph help users?

Content creators often take a long time to come to the point. The purpose of the video is usually buried deep inside the video after paid promotions and general pleasantries. Now, with this new feature, when users open a “How to” video, they could see the most viewed portion, which could be the part where the creator explains how to do the thing users want to learn, and they can skip directly to it. Also Read - Judge rejects Donald Trump’s Lawsuit Challenging His Permanent Ban from Twitter

The new feature will also enable users to skip to their favourite moment in a clip from a movie or a TV series.

A potential problem for creators

According to the Phone Arena report, with YouTube’s new graph feature, there is a high probability that users will just skip to the most intriguing section of a video and then leave, which will result in a shorter watch time for the clip.

But if you are a content creator on YouTube, you know that it’s important for viewers to watch the whole video. This way, the platform’s algorithms will see that the content you produce is engaging and useful, which will make them suggest your videos to more people, leading to more views and then, potentially, more earnings from ad revenue.

Other features YouTube is planning to introduce

A new graph isn’t the only feature coming to YouTube. On its community page, the video platform also announced the introduction of a “Single Loop” option, which will enable users to repeat a video as many times as they want, according to the Phone Arena report.

Also, now when users will enter fullscreen to watch a video, they will see a new set of buttons. Now users can like, dislike, open the comment section, add a video to a playlist, or just share the clip with a friend, directly from fullscreen mode.