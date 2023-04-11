Home

Technology

YouTube Premium Rolls Out New Features With Higher Quality Video, More

YouTube Premium Rolls Out New Features With Higher Quality Video, More

YouTube launched a number of new features for premium service users including higher quality video for web and iOS users.

YouTube will be launching an enhanced bitrate version of 1080p HD video quality starting on iOS in the coming weeks.

San Francisco: Google-owned YouTube has introduced a number of new features to its Premium service users, including higher quality video for web and iOS users, support for co-watching videos on FaceTime through Apple’s SharePlay and other controls for managing their queue on mobile devices.

In the coming weeks, the company will be launching an enhanced bitrate version of 1080p HD video quality starting on iOS (and an experiment coming to the Web soon too) to provide an even higher video quality experience to its Premium members.

You may like to read

“While all users will still have access to 1080p, this enhanced 1080p quality setting will look extra crisp and clear, especially for videos with lots of detail and motion,” YouTube said in a blogpost.

For those users who like to jump from one video to another, the company introduced a feature which will provide more controls over their queue.

“Today, for Premium members, we’re expanding queuing to phones and tablets, giving you complete control over what you’re watching,” the company said.

Moreover, the company has made the ‘sharing experience’ easier while watching YouTube videos.

Through Meet Live Sharing on Android devices, Premium members can host Google Meet sessions where all attendees, regardless of whether they are Premium or free users, can watch YouTube videos together.

In the coming weeks, the company will also roll out this experience for FaceTime users on iOS via SharePlay.

Another feature the video-sharing platform introduced will let users jump back into YouTube across devices, that is, Premium members can now continue watching videos wherever they previously left off even as they switch between devices, allowing them to jump back in without a single interruption.

The feature is now available on Android, iOS and Web. Lastly, the company introduced a feature which will keep the YouTube experience going even when users are offline.

“With Smart Downloads, while you’re connected to Wi-Fi, we automatically add recommended videos straight to your library, ready for offline viewing,” the company stated.

This feature will allow users to watch videos whenever and wherever they want, while also discovering new content without having to search.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.