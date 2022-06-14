New Delhi: YouTube is offering free service to its selected users. The platform is providing its Premium users who subscribed for more than six years a 12 months free service, reported 9to5Google. According to 9to5Google, users who are YouTube Premium subscribers for 2,222 days or 3,199,680 minutes will get a notification from a company saying ‘it’s time to celebrate’. Further, notification will inform users that you are getting a free Premium subscription for 12 months.Also Read - Time For a Little Nostalgia: YouTube Shares Its First Ever Video Uploaded 17 Years Ago | Watch

"…we want to thank you for your incredible support. We've just enabled a little something on your account for you. YouTube and YouTube Music ad-free, offline, and in the background. 12-months free. That's on us!"

How to check your YouTube Premium start date

Go to YouTube for Android or iOS

Click on profile picture in the top-right corner

Select the “YouTube Premium benefits” category

Under your username, you will see a “Member since” date

To find out how much time it has been, just copy the date mentioned and paste it on Google Search “days since [date]” and done.

Further, if you have not used YouTube Premium then you can look out for plans available in India. The basic plan of YouTube Premium starts from ₹139 without auto-renewal and ₹129 with auto-renewal.