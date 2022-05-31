New Delhi: Google-owned YouTube on Tuesday submitted its global community guidelines enforcement report and said it has removed more videos in India in the first three months of 2022 than any other country in the world. The company further said in the report that it had removed over 1.1 million videos in India, with the US being a distant second with 358,134 videos.Also Read - YouTube Now Lets You Skip To The Best Part Of A Video. Check Details Here

It must be noted that the global community guidelines enforcement report doesn’t actually reflect the total number of videos YouTube removed in India during the period. However, the report only showed videos that were taken down by YouTube’s own moderators, trusted flaggers, automated algorithms and other mechanisms that fall under its community guidelines. Also Read - YouTube Music For Wear OS To Now Let Users Stream, Download Content Over Wi-Fi, Even Without Phones Nearby

YouTube said it has grievance redressal officers in India, who take removal requests from users. As per the company’s enforcement reports published in accordance with the country’s IT Rules, 2021, YouTube removed 1,433,947 videos in India during the period, 258,088 more than those reflected in the global report. Also Read - Fake Twitter Accounts With Pro-war Hashtags Floated to Promote Russian President Vladimir Putin: Report

The numbers on video removal presented in the reports include content removed by human moderators, grievance redressal officers and also YouTube’s automated algorithms, among others.

YouTube further added that it had terminated 4.4 million channels globally during the quarter ended March 2022. It said a channel is removed if it violates the company’s guidelines three times in a 90-day period. This has led to the removal of videos posted by that channel as well, which added up to an additional 99,390,911 videos during the period.

As per the report, posting spam and misleading content are the primary reasons for channels being taken down, accounting for 90.5% of all channel removals. Moreover, child safety and violent content accounted for most video removals at 24.9% and 21.2%, respectively.