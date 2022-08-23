New Delhi: YouTube is all set to launch its short-form video app Shorts on its smart TV platform called YouTube TV, reports news agency IANS. The company has told its partners about the support for YouTube shorts to YouTube’s app for Android TV and Google TV, reports Protocol has learned.Also Read - WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Rolls Out Admin Delete Feature on iOS Beta

YouTube Shorts has reached 30 billion daily views, and is growing exponentially. As per a report, YouTube TV is also planning to let viewers watch up to four live streams simultaneously via a new feature called “Mosaic Mode.” Also Read - WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Plans to Bring Stories-Like Feature to Chat List For iOS

Google-owned YouTube is not the first service to bring short-form vertical videos to the TV screen. Short-form video hosting service TikTok has been experimenting with smart TV interfaces for some time. “YouTube TV will gain something called Mosaic Mode, which will allow subscribers to watch up to four live feeds at the same time by dividing the TV screen into quadrants,” said the report. At least one of the new features could arrive in an update “in the coming months.” Also Read - Snapchat Brings Paid Subscription Service to India Amid Layoffs, Poor Growth

(With Inputs From IANS)