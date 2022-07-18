New Delhi: In an unexpected move, OPPO India saw its YouTube channel being terminated on Monday that too during an important event, the live stream of its much-anticipated flagship smartphones Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8, OPPO Pad Air tablet, and TWS earbuds.Also Read - Snapchat Chat, Video Calling Available For First Time on Web

YouTube has pulled down the Livestream in the middle of the launch event, allegedly for violating its terms of service." This account has been terminated for violating YouTube's terms of service," the notification read. OPPO India was yet to react to the development.

Reason For Suspending OPPO India’s Youtube Channel

The action was apparently taken after OPPO compared its Reno8 series with the Apple iPhone. Earlier, the company was in news for allegedly evading customs duty worth Rs 4,389 crore as claimed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

The smartphone maker said it was taking appropriate steps against the DRI show-cause notice, including “remedies provided under the law”. OPPO India said that it is a responsible corporate and believes in a prudent corporate governance framework.

(With Inputs From IANS)