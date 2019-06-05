After covering more than 90 per cent of the US ticketing market, YouTube now appears set to expand these partnerships globally to help artists engage directly with fans and sell tickets for upcoming tours.

To allow fans the option of quickly purchasing tickets to upcoming shows across the US, the video-sharing platform on Tuesday announced a deal with ticketing provider AXS.

Fans watching videos from YouTube Official Artist Channels will now see listings from AXS events included on the video page.

They can simply click on the “tickets” button on YouTube and purchase tickets to their most desired events directly from AXS.

“Partnering with AXS, the second-largest ticket provider in North America and partner to iconic music venues like Red Rocks and Forest Hills, marks a major expansion for YouTube in terms of artist reach and show availability,” YouTube said in a blog post.

“Combined with our existing partnerships with Eventbrite and Ticketmaster, YouTube now covers more than 90 per cent of the US ticketing market,” it added.

“We’re excited to keep the momentum going as we add new artists and venues of all sizes to our list in North America and expand these partnerships globally in the future,” YouTube said.