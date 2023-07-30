Home

YouTube TV’s Multiview Feature Officially Launches

The streams will be displayed in a grid, and users can resize them to their liking.

San Francisco: Google-owned YouTube has officially launched a new “multiview” feature for its streaming television service, allowing subscribers to watch up to four different programs at once. The feature, which was previously in testing, is now available. To use the multiview feature, YouTube TV subscribers simply need to open the YouTube TV app and select the “Multiview” option from the menu. They can then select up to four live streams to watch. The streams will be displayed in a grid, and users can resize them to their liking.

Enjoy Multiview Streams While Watching WNBA games

“We’ve officially launched our multiview feature for WNBA League Pass subscribers on YouTube TV & YouTube (w/ Primetime Channels). Enjoy multiview streams while watching WNBA games on smart TVs and streaming devices,” TeamYouTube tweeted on Saturday.

YouTube’s Multiview Feature: Details

According to Google’s support page, multiview allows you to watch up to four streams at the same time on a smart TV or streaming device, like Chromecast or Fire TV Stick. YouTube’s multiview feature allows you to watch multiple pre-selected live games simultaneously within a Primetime Channel.

“Multiviews may appear on your streaming device or smart TV’s YouTube app, including on the Home tab under “Recommended multiviews” and in Watch Next recommendations when you are watching live games. You can also find them on a Primetime Channel’s homepage where multiviews are available, such as the NFL or WNBA channels,” Google mentioned.

In April, Apple launched a ‘multiview’ feature to its TV in beta for sports fans to livestream MLB Friday Night Baseball and MLS Season Pass.

To participate in the Apple beta software program for tvOS, users must download version 16.5. Simply go to the Settings app, select ‘System’, then ‘Software Updates’, and choose ‘Get Beta Updates’, according to TechCrunch.

30-second Non-skip Ads on TVs Announced

Meanwhile, YouTube has announced that it will introduce 30-second non-skip ads on connected TVs (CTVs), replacing the two 15-second consecutive ads.

“We’re bringing 30-second non-skips to YouTube Select on CTV,” YouTube said in a blogpost. The company said that running longer-form creative on the big screen aligns with advertisers’ objectives, and allows for richer storytelling.

What’s YouTube TV

Through YouTube TV, a live TV streaming service, you may access more than 100 live TV stations. YouTube TV may run without a satellite dish or cable connection. Similar to other internet streaming services, it operates in the same way. You only need the YouTube TV app, a streaming device, and a working internet connection. Thanks to the YouTube TV app, which is accessible on smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs, Android TV boxes, and more, you can view your beloved TV shows and sporting events whenever and wherever you want.

(With IANS inputs)

