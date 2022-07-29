San Francisco: Google-owned streaming platform YouTube has brought a good news for content creators. In order to enhance its user experience, YouTube announced that users can now turn their longer videos into Shorts. It has added a new “Edit into a Short” tool to its iOS and Android application. With this new update, users can now convert their longer existing videos into 60-seconds Shorts.Also Read - LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 1: After Shiva Thapa Win; Focus on Badminton, Hockey

YouTube Shorts is now being watched by over 1.5 billion signed-in users every month with more than 30 billion daily views. “To make it easier to create even more new content, you can now convert up to 60 seconds from your own existing long-form YouTube videos and turn them into Shorts using all the same editing tools that you know and love (text, timeline editor, filters, etc.),” the company said in a developer update, as per a report by IANS. Also Read - Apple iPhone Users Can Now Edit And Unsend Messages Up To 5 Times. Here's How

The company said that this update will allow users to bring fresh life to their classic content and give them a new way to engage their audience. Also Read - LIVE IND vs WI 1st T20I Cricket Score and Updates: Fearless India Eye First Blood Against Windies In T20Is

More About Creating Shorts From Long Videos:

If users select a part of their video that is less than 60 seconds, they can shoot additional videos with the Shorts camera as well as upload more videos from their gallery to make 60 seconds Shorts if needed.

The company mentioned that only the original creator will be able to import their long-form videos into Shorts as this tool is not available for other creators to use in their content.

Shorts created from Video On Demand (VODs) will link back to the original long-form videos so that people watching their Short can see the original video too.

Google has seen encouraging results in its early monetisation efforts on the short-video making feature YouTube Shorts.

Philipp Schindler, Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer at Alphabet (Google’s parent company), said this week that consumers are increasing and consuming short-form videos obviously and they are seeing this across multiple platforms, including YouTube.

“We’re continuing to see good user engagement on YouTube. Early results in Shorts’ monetisation are also encouraging, and we’re excited about the opportunities here,” Schindler said during an earnings call with analysts.

(With inputs from IANS)