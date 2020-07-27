The Coronavirus pandemic has forced us to stay indoors and increased the dependence on digital platforms. The competition among digital platforms in India is increasing on a breakneck speed every day. With growing competition among OTT platforms, the viewership of favorite TV shows and movies has increased tremendously after Lockdown in the country. Entertainment platforms like Hotstar, Zee5, and Amazon prime are bringing their budget-friendly plans for its customers. Due to these cheap plans, users get access to TV shows, movies, and web series in one place. Last year Hotstar introduced its affordable plan in which users get a full year subscription for Rs 399. Also Read - 5 Upcoming South Indian Movies That You Simply Can’t Miss on Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Netflix

Entering the competition, an OTT streaming platform by the Essel Group, Zee5 has launched a new subscription plan for its user in just Rs 365 a year. In this OTT entertainment pack, the users will enjoy their favorite TV shows before the telecast. Moreover, the viewers can select 100+ ZEE5 Originals, Select ALT Balaji Shows, select more than 4500 Movies, Zindagi TV Shows, Kids, and Live TV all in one place.

"We are a customer-obsessed OTT platform and the launch of ZEE5 Club is a result of the feedback we received from our consumers. Furthermore, democratizing access for all Indians to their favorite entertainment content, at a value price, was brewing as an idea for the longest time. With a strong consumer value proposition, ZEE5 Club will help us to board every Indian and provide them with a hyper-personalized and a seamless content viewing experience all at ₹365/year," said Rahul Maroli, senior vice president and head SVOD, Zee5 India.

The annual plan of Zee5 Club is much cheaper than the annual subscription plan of Zee5. The annual subscription plan of Zee5 is available for Rs 999 annually. This plan of Zee5 is similar to that of Disney + Hotstar offering limited range content in an annual plan of Rs 399. Users will be able to access Zee5 Club on both Android and iOS devices. For this, users will have to install the Zee5 app in their smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, or streaming devices.