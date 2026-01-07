Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal exposes rising refund fraud via AI-generated insects and smashed cakes

Home

E-commerce platforms warn that users are misusing AI tools to fake product damage in photos, triggering fraudulent refund claims and forcing companies to strengthen verification and fraud detection systems.

Artificial intelligence is increasingly being misused by consumers to manipulate product images and falsely claim refunds on e-commerce platforms, according to recent disclosures by industry leaders. What was once limited to exaggerated complaints has now evolved into sophisticated digital manipulation, enabled by easy-to-use AI image editing tools.

Executives say users are now generating fake damage such as cracks, stains, burns, or broken parts in product photos to make return requests appear legitimate. These images are submitted as “proof” during refund or replacement claims, making it harder for platforms to differentiate between genuine issues and fabricated ones.

How AI-Edited images being used?

With the rise of generative AI tools, creating convincing fake damage has become relatively simple. A clean smartphone screen can be made to look shattered. A perfectly working appliance can appear dented or scorched. In some cases, objects that never existed in the package are digitally added to photos.

According to industry insiders, such claims are often aimed at exploiting automated refund systems that rely heavily on image-based verification. Once approved, customers may receive refunds without returning the product or after returning an undamaged item.

Platforms Tighten Verification Systems

Major e-commerce and food delivery platforms are responding by strengthening fraud detection mechanisms. These include AI-based image analysis, metadata checks, and pattern recognition to flag suspicious claims. Submissions that show signs of digital alteration are increasingly being rejected or escalated for manual review.

Executives, including Deepinder Goyal of Zomato, have previously highlighted how AI is being misused to add foreign objects or damage in complaint images. Similar patterns are now being observed across broader e-commerce categories.

Impact on Sellers and Honest Customers

Fraudulent refund claims have wider consequences beyond platform losses. Sellers, especially small and independent vendors, often bear the financial burden of unwarranted returns. Logistics partners and customer support teams also face increased operational pressure due to higher dispute volumes.

Industry experts note that excessive fraud can eventually lead to stricter return policies, which may inconvenience genuine customers who face real issues with their orders.

The Growing Need for Responsible AI Use

While AI continues to drive innovation across sectors, its misuse highlights the need for stronger safeguards and ethical awareness. Platforms are now investing in defensive AI – systems designed to detect manipulation rather than create it.

Experts say a combination of advanced technology, human oversight, and user accountability will be essential to maintain trust in online commerce. As AI tools become more powerful, companies and consumers alike will need to adapt to ensure fair use and transparency remain intact.

