New Delhi: Facing problems connecting to Zoom? Guess you are not alone. The video teleconferencing software program is suffering a widespread outage currently, according to a report by India Today. The outage has affected video calls, webinars, and online learning in many parts of the world. But the worst-hit market is Australia, where the Zoom outage threw a wrench into the works by causing troubles for schools and colleges that heavily rely on the video teleconferencing platform.

As per Downdetector, the website that keeps track of outages on the internet, the reports about the platform's unresponsiveness peaked at about 1200 at around 5 o'clock in the morning, according to Indian time. Zoom was quick to fix the outage for most people in Australia, according to the news.com.au website. There were around 150 reports about the outage by the time of publishing this article, meaning the company's fix began to work. However, there are still some users who are experiencing issues connecting to Zoom calls.

"We are aware of a subset of customers experiencing errors while joining a live meeting. We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them. Apologies for any inconvenience," said Zoom on Twitter after it released a preliminary fix for whatever caused the outage. However, it was not clear yet on what caused the outage.