Zoom, HSBC, CNN, IKEA among 178 websites targeted in cyberattack; Hackers attempt to steal crypto, card details, infect iPhones

Hackers used malicious JavaScript to target visitors of websites belonging to 178 organisations, including Zoom, HSBC, CNN and IKEA. The code was designed to steal cryptocurrency, capture credit card details and target vulnerable iPhones.

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World's most popular websites Zoom, HSBC, CNN, IKEA, targeted in cyberattack; Hackers attempt to steal crypto, infect iPhones (AI/representational)

Some of the world’s most popular websites, including Zoom, HSBC, CNN, IKEA, Salesforce and Equifax, were affected by a major cyberattack aimed at stealing cryptocurrency, collecting credit card details and targeting iPhone users. The malicious activity was detected on websites belonging to 178 organisations across different sectors. According to security researcher Scott Helme, attackers used a website optimisation platform called Optimizely to insert harmful JavaScript code into the websites.

The incident raised concerns because visitors were exposed to malicious code while browsing websites they would normally consider safe and trusted, Reuters reported.

Cybersecurity firm HudsonRock also found evidence that several affected websites had delivered malicious code to visitors. However, the full extent of the attack and the number of people whose information may have been stolen were not immediately known.

How did hackers target 178 popular websites?

According to Helme, the attackers managed to insert malicious scripts through Optimizely, a platform that companies use to test website designs, improve user experience and personalise online content. The platform’s scripts are added to websites to help businesses make changes to their pages and study how visitors interact with them.

Attackers reportedly misused this system to deliver harmful code to people visiting the affected websites. Since the scripts were being loaded through a trusted platform, the malicious activity could be difficult for ordinary users to identify.

The affected organisations included companies from the banking, technology, retail, entertainment and media sectors.

Some of the well-known names identified by researchers were Zoom, HSBC, Equifax, CNN, Salesforce, IKEA, BBC and GitLab.

What information were hackers trying to steal?

The malicious code was designed to carry out several types of cybercrime. Researchers identified the following activities:

Cryptocurrency theft: The code attempted to replace genuine cryptocurrency wallet addresses with addresses controlled by the attackers. This could redirect payments to the hackers instead of the intended recipients.

The code attempted to replace genuine cryptocurrency wallet addresses with addresses controlled by the attackers. This could redirect payments to the hackers instead of the intended recipients. Credit card details: The malicious scripts were designed to capture card numbers, expiry dates and security codes entered by users on affected websites.

The malicious scripts were designed to capture card numbers, expiry dates and security codes entered by users on affected websites. Cookie theft: The attackers attempted to collect browser cookies, which can contain information used to maintain website login sessions.

The attackers attempted to collect browser cookies, which can contain information used to maintain website login sessions. Screenshots: The code also had the ability to capture screenshots of webpages visited by users.

The code also had the ability to capture screenshots of webpages visited by users. iPhone targeting: Additional malicious code was designed to exploit security weaknesses in Apple devices, including iPhones and iPads.

Researchers identified two iOS exploit kits, named Coruna and DarkSword, among the tools used in the campaign. These were intended to target vulnerable Apple devices.

Salesforce, Equifax respond to security incident

As per Reuters, Salesforce confirmed that it was investigating unauthorised changes made to its Optimizely scripts. The company disabled the affected scripts as a precaution while looking into the incident.

Equifax also investigated the issue and stopped using Optimizely. The company said it had found no evidence that its own systems had been compromised.

Several other companies named in the investigation had not immediately issued public statements or responded to requests for comment.

Optimizely fixes security flaw after malicious code injection

In a further development, Optimizely confirmed that an unauthorised person had exploited a weakness in its Experimentation account signup process to add malicious JavaScript to some customer projects.

The company said it had blocked access to the vulnerable section and introduced a fix. It also removed the harmful code from affected projects, ended active sessions, cancelled access tokens and reset access for affected user accounts.

Optimizely said it had also taken steps to prevent the malicious scripts from being delivered through its content delivery network and was notifying affected customers.

Around USD 7,000 in cryptocurrency reportedly stolen

The attack may have resulted in actual financial losses. According to an investigation by BleepingComputer, cryptocurrency wallets linked to the malicious scripts received approximately $7,000 in transactions on November 16.

Researchers also found that the attackers modified their malicious code several times during the day, adding new features and cryptocurrency wallet addresses.

However, the number of people who lost money or had their personal information stolen remains unclear.

What should users do to stay safe?

Cybersecurity experts advise users to take precautions when browsing websites and making online payments, particularly while investigations into the incident continue.