New Delhi: Zoom, a video conferencing software, on Tuesday announced that it is planning to extend the automated transcription to 30 languages and add a live translation for 12 languages in 2022. The company in a statement said, "We are committed to removing the barriers to effective and dynamic communication, and as part of that commitment, we're planning to extend Zoom's automated transcription to 30 languages and add live translation to 12 languages in the next year."

It further added that Zoom connects users across the world, and this expansion of our transcription and translation features will help to overcome the language barrier that can prevent dynamic communication and collaboration. The company, in February, has said that it is working towards making “automatic closed captioning” available for all the free account holders to make the service more accessible. Also Read - Zoom Facing Global Outage; Online Classes, Video Meetings Affected

The company has announced a few other major changes which also include the whiteboard feature. The enhanced Zoom Whiteboard, anticipated later this year, will enable seamless, asynchronous collaboration across a wide range of devices while providing a more engaging and streamlined meeting experience. Also Read - Zoom Acquires Cloud Call Centre Firm Five9 For USD 14.7 Billion; Top Points

Users will be able to interact with a virtual whiteboard just as you would in person.”We are also teaming up with Oculus from Facebook to build a Zoom Whiteboard integration for Oculus Horizons Workrooms, which will allow users to access and annotate a whiteboard within a virtual reality environment,” the company said.

It said that it is adding a new toggle view for Zoom Chat channels within the next few months. Huddle view will give users a visual representation of a channel, giving teams a sense of togetherness while they chat and collaborate.

The company will extend its new end-to-end encryption offering to Zoom Phone, enabling users to upgrade to end-to-end encryption during one-on-one phone calls that occur via the Zoom client. “We plan to release native integrations with more of your favourite cloud-storage tools, including SharePoint and Box, later this year, so you can easily share and collaborate on documents from the Zoom client without hopping between applications,” the company added.

(With inputs from IANS)