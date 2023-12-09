Home

Telangana States

AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi takes oath as Pro-Tem Speaker of Telangana Legislative Assembly, Set To Induct New MLAs Into House

Pro Tem Speaker and AIMIM's firebrand MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi took oath on Saturday during the first session of the state Legislative Assembly on Saturday.

Hyderabad: AIMIM firebrand MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi on Saturday took oath as Pro-tem Speaker of Telangana Legislative Assembly in Raj Bhawan in Hyderabad. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan officiated the swearing-in ceremony for the Pro Tem Speaker. Owaisi took the oath invoking the name of Allah.

