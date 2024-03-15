By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
BRS Supremo KCR’s Daughter K Kavitha Arrested By ED, Will Be Brought To Delhi: WATCH
The Enforcement Directorate took her into custody after hours of search operation at her residence in Hyderabad on Friday.
K Kavitha Enforcement Directorate: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday evening in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, said sources privy to the incident.
Watch The Video Here
#WATCH | Visuals from inside the residence of BRS MLC K Kavitha; a heated exchange of words going on between ED and BRS leader KTR Rao.
K Kavitha is being brought to Delhi by ED; she will be further questioned.
(Video Source: BRS worker) pic.twitter.com/3EUTKDA9Ow
— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2024
K Kavitha is the daughter of BRS President and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. She will be brought to Delhi, said the sources.
The Enforcement Directorate took her into custody after hours of search operation at her luxurious Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on Friday.
Kavitha, a former MP, was being questioned by the ED but she has not appeared before the agency since October 2023 despite summons.
Kavitha had also approached the Supreme Court, challenging the summoning of a woman by the ED to its office.