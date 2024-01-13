By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
1 Charred To Death In Telangana As Bus Catches Fire | Video
Telangana: One person died after a fire broke out in a private bus early this morning at Beechupally in Jogulamba Gadwal district. More details awaited: Sub-inspector, Itikyal police station, Ashok.
