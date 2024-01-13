Home

Telangana States

1 Charred To Death In Telangana As Bus Catches Fire | Video

1 Charred To Death In Telangana As Bus Catches Fire | Video

1 Charred To Death In Telangana As Bus Catches Fire | Video

1 Charred To Death In Telangana As Bus Catches Fire | Video

Telangana: One person died after a fire broke out in a private bus early this morning at Beechupally in Jogulamba Gadwal district. More details awaited: Sub-inspector, Itikyal police station, Ashok.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Telangana News on India.com.