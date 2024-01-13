Top Recommended Stories

1 Charred To Death In Telangana As Bus Catches Fire | Video

Published: January 13, 2024 11:07 AM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

Telangana: One person died after a fire broke out in a private bus early this morning at Beechupally in Jogulamba Gadwal district. More details awaited: Sub-inspector, Itikyal police station, Ashok.

