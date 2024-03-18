Home

Every Mother, Daughter, Sister Is A Form Of 'Shakti': PM Modi Launches Scathing Attack on Congress in Telangana

PM Modi further asked that can someone talk about the destruction of 'Shakti'?

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress during a political rally in Telangana’s Jagtial and said for him every mother, daughter & sister is a form of ‘Shakti’. Saying that the INDI alliance in their manifesto said that their fight is against ‘Shakti’, he said that their manifesto is to finish ‘Shakti’.

“The INDI alliance in their manifesto said that their fight is against ‘Shakti’. For me, every mother, daughter & sister is a form of ‘Shakti’. I worship them in the form of ‘Shakti’. I am the worshiper of Bharat Mata…Their manifesto is to finish ‘Shakti’, and I accept the challenge…’Main jaan ki baazi laga dunga’,” PM Modi said.

The development comes after Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra said there is word ‘Shakti’ in Hinduism and they are fighting against a Shakti.

“The question is, what is that Shakti. The soul of the King is in the EVM. This true. The soul of the King in the EVM and every institution of the country, in ED, CBI and Income Tax department. A senior leader from Maharashtra left Congress and cried in front of my mother and said ‘Sonia ji, I am ashamed that I don’t have the power to fight this Shakti. I do not want to go to jail.’ Thousands of people have been threatened like this,” Rahul Gandhi said.

PM Modi further asked that can someone talk about the destruction of ‘Shakti’? “We dedicated the success of the Chandrayaan mission by naming the point where Chandrayaan landed as ‘Shiv Shakti’…The fight is between those who want to destroy ‘Shakti’ and those who worship ‘Shakti’…’Muqabla 4 June ko ho jaaega’,” he said.

During his public address in Jagtial, PM Modi said that the biggest festival of democracy has started and on May 13, the voters of Telangana will script history.

PM Modi further said, “It is BRS who has misused people’s faith, formed government & then betrayed their trust. For 10 years, after its formation, Telangana was ruthlessly looted by BRS. And now, Congress has made Telangana its ‘personal ATM’.”

