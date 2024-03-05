Hyderabad, Telangana To Get New Identity With Civil Aviation Research Organisation, Says PM Modi

Home

At a public gathering in Sangareddy, Telangana, PM Modi says "...I told you that together we will take India to new heights in the entire world. Today you are seeing how India is reaching new heights by becoming a ray of hope in the entire world..."

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated several developmental projects and said that Hyderabad and Telangana will get a new identity with the Civil Aviation Research Organization (CARO) Centre. He said the first of its kind aviation centre in the country, which has come up at Begumpet Airport, will give a platform for aviation startups, research and skill development. The Prime Minister said CARO will create employment opportunities for youth in the aviation sector.

He said, “We were talking about the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, this promise was fulfilled by BJP. This work has become so big that today films are being made on Article 370 and are becoming very popular. We had said that together we would welcome Lord Ram in the grand temple of Ayodhya. Was it done with pride or not? Did Indians all over the world do it or not?…”

He said he giving you a guarantee that in the next few years, we will make India, the third largest economy in the world.

PM Modi said, “I told you that together we will take India to new heights in the entire world. Today you are seeing how India is reaching new heights by becoming a ray of hope in the entire world…”

He noted that the aviation sector in India is setting new records, the number of airports have doubled in 10 years and new employment opportunities are being created in the sector. “In this context, CARO will have an important role to play,” he said

On the second day of his visit to Telangana, the Prime Minister dedicated CARO to the nation at a programme held here. He inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth Rs 7,200 crore. These projects encompass multiple key sectors like road, rail, petroleum and natural gas.

The Airports Authority of India has set up CARO at a cost of more than Rs 350 crore to upgrade and enhance the Research and Development (R&D) activities in the civil aviation sector. It is envisaged to provide a global research platform for the aviation community through in-house and collaborative research to provide indigenous and innovative solutions.

Stating that modern infrastructure is vital to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat, PM Modi said his government allocated Rs 11 lakh crore in the Union Budget. “We are trying to see that Telangana get maximum benefit,” he said.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy, state ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Konda Surekha and MP K. Laxman were also present.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the six-laning of the 30 km long Pune-Hyderabad (Sangareddy X Road-Madinaguda) section of NH-65. The project with an estimated cost of Rs 1,300 crore will provide improved connectivity to IT, industrial corridor and educational institutions like the IIT in the region.

