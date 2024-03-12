Home

Hyderabad Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of Amit Shah’s Visit: Check Diversion, Restricted Routes

As part of the security arrangement, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have put in place several diversions and parking arrangements for daily commuters.

Traffic Restrictions Imposed in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad Traffic Advisory: Traffic restrictions have been imposed in Hyderabad ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Imperial Gardens, Secunderabad and Mahila Sadassu meeting at Parade Grounds on Tuesday. These events will be attended by by Telanagna chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

List of Routes to Avoid

The Hyderabad Police have urged the general citizens to avoid travelling on roads from Panjagutta-Greenlands-Begumpet to Parade Ground.

In the traffic advisory, the police said the road from Tivoli Crossroads to Plaza Crossroads will be closed.

Moreover, massive traffic congestion is likely at Chilkalguda, Alugadda Bai, Sangeet, YMCA, Patny, SBH, Plaza, CTO, Brook Bond, Sweekar Upkar, Secunderabad Club, Trimulgherry, Tadbund, Diamond Point, Bowenpally, Rasoolpura and Paradise crossroads.

As per the advisory, the MG Road, RP Road and SD Road will remain closed between 1 PM and 8 PM.

Massive Traffic Congestion Expected At Following Junctions:

Chilakalguda X roads, Alugaddabai X roads, Sangeeth X roads, YMCA X roads, Patny X roads, SBH X roads, Plaza, CTO Junction, Brookbond junction, Tivoli Junction, SweekarUpakar junction, Secunderabad Club, Trimulgherry X roads, Tadbund x roads and Centre Point, Diamond Point Bowenpally X roads, Rasoolpura, Begumpet Paradise

The daily commuters who are planning to travel by evening trains from Secunderabad Railway Station and by RTC buses through Jubilee Bus Station need to start early to reach Railway station on time and also advised to utilize the Metro Rail Service.

The local police said the vehicles coming from Jubilee Hills Check Post towards Begumpet will be diverted at Panjagutta towards Khairtabad and at Green lands towards Raj Bahavan.

