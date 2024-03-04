Home

Modi Ka Parivar: PM Hits Out At INDIA Bloc, Says ‘140 Crore People My Family’; BJP Leaders Rally Around Him

PM Modi hit back at the INDIA bloc a day after its first poll rally in Patna. Responding to Lalu Yadav’s family remark, he said, ‘140 crore countrymen are his family’.

Adilabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated, and laid the foundation stone of several development projects worth over Rs 56,000 crores in Adilabad on Monday, also responded to the INDIA bloc’s attack questioning his ‘Pariwar’. Responding to veiled ‘Pariwar’ jibe by RJD chief Lalu Yadav, he said that 140 crore countrymen are his family adding that his life is an open book. Lalu Yadav had criticized PM Modi over his family at during the ‘Jan Vishwas Rally’ in Patna yesterday, while responding to the Prime Minister’s ‘parivaarvaad’ remark. Yadav said, “What is this Modi?… This Narendra Modi is attacking ‘parivaarvaad’ these days. First, you should tell why you do not have any children or family. For the people with more children, he (PM Modi) says that it is dynasty politics. You don’t have a family…You are not even a Hindu. Every Hindu tonsures their head to mourn their mother’s death. Answer why did you not get your hair and beard removed…”

#WATCH | Bihar: Yesterday, on 3rd March, at RJD’s ‘Jan Vishwas Maha Rally’ at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, former Bihar CM & RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said, “What is this Modi?… This Narendra Modi is attacking ‘parivaarvaad’ these days. First, you should tell why you do not have… pic.twitter.com/8wCs7pgGUE — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

PM Modi’s Befitting Response To Lalu Yadav’s ‘Pariwar’ jibe

While addressing the gathering in Adilabad, PM Modi said when he pointed out INDI alliance’s corruption and nepotism, they started saying that he has no family. Giving a befitting response, PM Modi said, “My life is an open book, 140 crore people of the country are my family. Today, crores of daughters, mothers and sisters of the country are Modi’s family. Every poor person in the country is my family. Those who have no one, they also belong to Modi and Modi belongs to them. They say ‘Nene Modi Kutumbam’ (I’m Modi family),” he said.

He said that the people of the country know him and are also concern about his health when he works till late at night.

“The countrymen know and understand me very well, keeping track of my every moment. Sometimes when I work till late night and the news is out, lakhs of people from across the country write to me asking me not to work so much, take some rest,” he said.

The Prime Minister assured to continue his ‘fight’ to fulfil the countrymen’s dreams. “I live with feelings Mera Bharat, Mera Parivaar. I am living for you, fighting for you and will continue to fight for you, to fulfill your dreams with determination,” he said.

BJP Leaders Changed Their Bio On X In Support Of Modi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and other party leaders change their bio in solidarity with PM Modi after RJD chief Lalu Yadav’s ‘Parivarvaad’ jibe pic.twitter.com/CrGxb9b39O — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024



In response to Lalu Yadav’s family remark, BJP leaders came forward in support of PM Modi and changed their bio on X in solidarity with him. Prominent BJP leaders such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, among others wrote in their bio – ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ and started the initiative.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.