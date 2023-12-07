Revanth Reddy Takes Oath As Telangana CM With 12 Ministers

Home

State Congress president Revanth Reddy took oath as the new Telangana Chief Minister on Thursday along with 12 other ministers.

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress President Anumula Revanth Reddy took an oath as the new Chief Minister of the newest state in a grand ceremony at Hyderabad’s LB Stadium on Thursday. The 12 ministers who took the oath after Reddy are: Uttam Kumar Reddy, Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, Dana Anasuya, Tummala Nageswar Rao, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Damodar Rajanarasimha, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Konda Surekha and Jupally Krishna Rao. The Congress party appointed Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka as Reddy’s deputy.

Also known as ‘Tiger Revanth’ by his followers, Revanth Reddy took on the tallest leader of Telangana, K Chandrashekar Rao, the leader of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and brought Congress into power for the first time since Telangana was formed in 2014.

#WATCH | Congress leader Revanth Reddy takes oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana at Hyderabad’s LB stadium; Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administers him the oath of office. pic.twitter.com/TBtZRE0YQD — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2023

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, leader Rahul, and Priyanka Gandhi will attend the grand oath-taking ceremony of Reddy. As per reports, about one lakh people are expected to attend the event.

The Congress is celebrating its win in Telangana, but it lost the Chhattisgarh assembly election. It is worth noting that Reddy contested from two seats, Kamareddy and Kodangal, in the assembly elections. Reddy defeated KCR from the Kamareddy seat, but the heavyweights lost the election to the BJP’s Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy. Revanth Reddy won the Kodangal seat.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, the party’s General Secretary KC Venugopal, and Congress in-charge of Telangana, Manikrao Thakare, attended the ceremony today.

Former Telangana Chief Minister KCR has received an invitation, along with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy DK Shivakumar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, neighbouring Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, all of whom have been invited to this grand event.

