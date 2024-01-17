Home

Telangana Governor’s ‘X’ Account Hacked

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s ‘X’ account was hacked by unknown people on Wednesday. Hyderabad Police registered a case on a complaint by officials of Raj Bhavan and took up investigation.

The case was registered at Cyber Crime police station after the officials concerned were not able to log in and manage the account. The hackers did not post any messages on the account but seized the access to it.

The police have reportedly contacted the management of the microblogging site about the hacking. They were also trying to identify the culprits.

