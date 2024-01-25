Home

‘They Try To Burn My Private Parts’: Muslim Man Paraded Naked For Insulting Saffron Flag In Telangana

Sangareddy: A shocking and disturbing incident has emerged from Telangana’s Sangareddy where a man was thrashed and paraded naked by the furious mob after he uploaded a reel insulting the saffron flag. In the viral clip, the Muslim man can be seen inserting the saffron flag, with ‘Om’ marked on it, inside his pants.

Angered by the viral reel, people in a village in the Medak district tracked and thrashed him. some videos of the incident showed the furious mob chanting Jai Shri Ram, parading the Muslim youngster naked, thrashing him black and blue, and trying to put his private parts on fire.

The mob handed over the man to the police and also filed a complaint against him alleging that he hurt the sentiments of Hindus. The man has been booked by the police under the relevant section of Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153(a), 295-A, 505(2).

The Muslim man also filed a counter-complaint against the villager for thrashing him. following the complaint cops have booked locals under IPC sections 341, 323, 505(2), and 506.

Police are investigating the matter, and further investigation into the matter is underway.

